Details
Category: Local News
The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is connecting youth and seniors during the holiday season.
 
While students regularly visit Southfort Bend, students and seniors had an extra special treat during their visit on Tuesday (Dec.18). Wye Elementary School's ukulele group came out to play a few songs and Santa also joined in the activities.
 
One of the seniors, Berniece Christenson, said having the students come visit around the holidays "really helps brighten the season."
 
Christenson has been a part of the SYNC program for almost six years, first starting alongside her husband and continuing on after he passed away.
 
Currently, Christenson has two partners, Grade 6 students Sierra Underwood and Addyson Siever from SouthPointe School. The girls have been a part of the program for two years and both expressed their joy at getting to visit during this time of year.
 
"I love coming here because it reminds me of my relatives and I can't see them a lot because they live in Victoria and I can't go up there. So it reminds me of good times, me and my grandma and grandpa," explained Underwood.
 
Christenson shared the sentiment, saying that the girls reminded her of her own grandchildren.
 
"Working with young people helps a person like myself stay younger, in a way."
 
The program had several Christmas-themed activities throughout the month to get everyone in the holiday spirit, like making snowman sponges and decorating horseshoes.
 
Christenson concluded that working with the girls has been a wonderful experience and she intends to continue with the program as long as she can.
 
 

More Local News

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login