The frigid weather isn't just wreaking havoc on our vehicles and skin.
 
It has also forced the cancellation of Fort Saskatchewan's signature Family Day event, Winterfest, on Monday (Feb.18).
 
Winterfest generally consists of activities such as snowman building, snow golf, snow painting, dog sledding and making maple syrup taffy.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Historical Society, who organize the event, said on Facebook the vintage snowmobile will take place inside the precinct. However, the group cited volunteer safety in the extreme cold as the reason for the cancellation of other activities.
 
The vintage snowmobile show will go from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
 
Check out some of the other events happening in the area here.

 

