What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

The city of Fort Saskatchewan is reminding residents to be careful of what items can and cannot go in the recycling bags.

Anything paper-based, like wrapping paper or plain cardboard boxes, can be recycled. It is recommended to first break down the boxes before putting them in the recycling.

A common mistake the city sees is people trying to recycle foil or metallic-based wrapping paper. These are not recyclable and need to be thrown in the regular garbage.

Ribbons and bows often have a metal liner or metallic detailing, so those are black bin items as well.

"We do encourage people to reuse them though," added waste program supervisor, Sadie Miller.

Plastic material is trickier, as some are recyclable and some are not. Hard plastics can be recycled, but film plastics, like plastic bags, cannot.

The city is sticking with the same collection schedule for most of the season. However, those that normally have collection day on Tuesday (New Year’s Day) will have it collected on Saturday (Jan.5).

Miller encourages residents who are struggling with extra waste to use the city's waste transfer station. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.