Water main break in Bruderheim

Bruderheim residents are being asked to reduce all unnecessary water use.
 
The town's main water distribution line is currently compromised due to a water main break. The break has also caused Bruderheim's truck water fill to go down.
 
Crews discovered a spike in the distribution system at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb.19). After spending the night investigating, the location of the break was discovered early Wednesday morning.
 
"Construction crews are on site. We're just waiting for the locates to be done and we're going to plan how we're going to (fix it)," explained director of public works, Dennis Tomuschat.
 
Repairs are expected to be underway shortly.

