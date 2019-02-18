'Warm Hands Warm Hearts' collects over 1,000 pairs of gloves

Details
Category: Local News
SouthPointe School recently contributed to the community in a big way.
 
The school received a $1,000 grant from from United Way of the Alberta Capital Region called Dentons Make Your Mark on Poverty in November. The purpose of the grant was to support schools that had student-led initiatives promoting action and awareness around poverty in their community.
 
Seventeen Grade 3 and 4 students from SouthPointe School made a goal to collect 50 pairs of mittens for each elementary school in Fort Sask, calling their initiative 'Warm Hands Warm Hearts.'
 
The students crushed their initial goal, raising 1,001 pairs of mittens by Feb.14.
 
"There's never been a moment in the time that I've lived in Fort Saskatchewan where I've seen something on social media, in the paper or on the radio where the city just hasn't jumped on it and totally exceeded everybody's goals and expectations," said Grade 1 teacher Carol Bossert. "It's awesome to be a resident here in Fort Saskatchewan."
 
With the extra mittens, the students were able to reach out to all of the junior and senior high schools in Fort Sask, the Families First Society, the Boys and Girls Club and the Gibbons Family Resource Centre.
 
All of the mittens were sent out on Friday.
 
mittensOver 1,000 pairs of mittens were collected by the SouthPointe School students, helping 16 community groups.

More Local News

Strathcona County RCMP investigate threats toward school

The Strathcona County RCMP are currently investigating threats made towards Salisbury Composite High School in Sherwood Park.

Repairs complete on Bruderheim's water line

After several hours, crews have managed to seal the break in Bruderheim's water line.

RCMP searching for missing man

A Strathcona County man has gone missing.

Third oversized load finally set to hit the roads

After the move was postponed due to the extreme cold last week, a third piece of equipment is about to make its way down our highways.

Police asking for help finding Morinville woman

Police are looking for a local woman.

'Warm Hands Warm Hearts' collects over 1,000 pairs of gloves

SouthPointe School recently contributed to the community in a big way.

Update: Water main break in Bruderheim

The break in Bruderheim's water line has been found.

Water main break in Bruderheim

Bruderheim residents are being asked to reduce all unnecessary water use.

Four trucks stolen in Morinville break and enter

Police recently responded to a break and enter in Morinville.

Cold snap over in the area... for now

The province-wide cold streak is finally over.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login