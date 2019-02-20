Update: Water main break in Bruderheim

The break in Bruderheim's water line has been found.

Crews discovered a spike in the town's water distribution system at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb.19). After several hours, they located a break on the main distribution line and shut off the town's water supply between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb.20) to fix it.

"To repair the break, we need to clamp it off and put in a new piece," said Patty Podoborozny, Bruderheim's chief administrative officer.

In an effort to reduce unnecessary water use, all scheduled ice times at the rink have been cancelled and car washes have been shutdown for the time being.