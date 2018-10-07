Two Fort Sask cannabis shops opening Oct.17

Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan will have just as many cannabis stores as Calgary to start.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis has issued 17 Alberta retailers with interim cannabis licences. This licence allows retailers to order and have product shipped to retail locations in preparation for legalization. Interim licensees that fulfill all conditions will be issued a sales licence on Oct. 17 so they are legally ready to open their doors to the public.

Fort Saskatchewan's two locations are Nova Cannabis at Southpointe (101-9310 Southfort Drive) and Fire & Flower Cannabis Inc. (313-10451 99 Avenue).
 
Edmonton starts with six, Medicine Hat will have three, there's two for Calgary and one for Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Devon and St.Albert.
 
“In addition, Albertans of legal age will also have access to our online store at albertacannabis.org," said Dave Berry, vice president of regulatory services for AGLC.

Following Oct.17, AGLC anticipates a steady increase in the number of operational stores across the province and expects to see roughly 250 stores in business by the end of the first year.
 
Fort Saskatchewan has a new smoking bylaw rolling out the same day. The city has released details on fines and where locals can smoke.

