Transit route changes coming in Fort Sask

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is adjusting five bus stops on one of the local routes.
Effective March 1, stops 317, 318, 319, 320 and 321 on the 583 Red Route will be moved from their current location to improve on-time performance.
"Since we launched the transit service in September 2016, the ridership has grown exponentially, so we're just experiencing delays and this is one way of addressing those delays," said Anthony Dionigi, transit supervisor with the city.
Three of the stops — 317, 318 and 319 — will be relocated from Sheridan Drive and 96A Avenue to 101 Street.
"Sheridan Drive is an area that has service from both routes, so we're moving one of the routes onto 101 Street to basically create more efficiency with the Red Route, which is the route that experiences the most delays," Dionigi explained.
The other two stops — 320 and 321 — will be moved onto the new 584 Green Route, which is set to launch on March 5.