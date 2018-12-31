Top local stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest stories of the year.



According to hits on fortsaskonline.com, these are the top five articles:

A serious collision on the Highway 15 bridge killed a 17-year-old girl in March. Conditions were believed to be a factor. Twinning onstruction on the accident-prone bridge should start in the summer of 2019

Two explosions fired in the lower level of the Strathcona County Community Centre's parkade in early November. 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky set one of the explosions and the other was accidental. Kosolowsky had multiple firearms in his vehicle and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The cost to clean up the damage is around $14-million

The bylaw establishes new rules for cannabis, tobacco and vaporizer use in the city. It adds some restrictions to mandatory provincial regulations that already ban smoking of tobacco and cannabis in public places, workplaces and vehicles. Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000

2. Spring flooding and fires

There were over 1.4-million hits on fortsaskonline.com in 2018.