Top local stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest stories of the year.
According to hits on fortsaskonline.com, these are the top five articles:
A serious collision on the Highway 15 bridge killed a 17-year-old girl in March. Conditions were believed to be a factor. Twinning onstruction on the accident-prone bridge should start in the summer of 2019.
Two explosions fired in the lower level of the Strathcona County Community Centre's parkade in early November. 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky set one of the explosions and the other was accidental. Kosolowsky had multiple firearms in his vehicle and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The cost to clean up the damage is around $14-million.
The bylaw establishes new rules for cannabis, tobacco and vaporizer use in the city. It adds some restrictions to mandatory provincial regulations that already ban smoking of tobacco and cannabis in public places, workplaces and vehicles. Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000.
2. Spring flooding and fires
Lamont County dealt with a 100 year flood in April. More than 200 areas were washed out and upwards of 70 roads were closed during the worst of it. A month later, wildland fires plagued areas of Strathcona County and Lamont County.
1. Beccy Stables wins Masterchef Canada
It was a long shot...but she did it! 19-year-old Stables, the youngest competitor ever in the series, topped Nova Scotia's Andy Hay in the season finale. The Sherwood park resident has since moved to Kelowna to start a catering company with her family.
Honourable mentions:
