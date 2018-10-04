Details
Category: Local News
An investigation is ongoing after a suspicious incident.
 
On Thursday (Oct.4) at around 8 a.m., an elderly man and middle-aged woman allegedly offered a ride to a couple students. The kids were in the field behind SouthPointe School, refused and reported the incident to the principal and police.
 
In a release the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said "the only vehicle description at this time is that it was a light coloured SUV."
 
Police are asking for the public's help in gathering more information. Anyone who may have witnessed this or a similar incident is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

