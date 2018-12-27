Details
Category: Local News
Residents will have an easier time getting rid of their garbage after Christmas.
 
From Thursday (Dec.27) to Sunday, Strathcona County will be accepting one additional black bag of waste per family for free at the Broadview Enviroservice Station.
 
The station, located at 101 Broadview Road, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. for the remaining days.
 
“Over the holiday season, we know generated waste increases by 15 per cent,” said mayor Rod Frank in a release. “Our residents have done an incredible job adjusting to the new waste routine and we wanted to provide a Christmas waste-relief valve by accepting one additional bag of waste, as a special boxing week special.”
 
Strathcona County also reminds residents that boxes, hard plastic containers and tubs, aluminum cans, greeting cards and non-foil wrapping paper can still be placed in blue bags, while food waste can be placed in the green organics cart. Glass and styrofoam are accepted for recycling at Broadview.

More Local News

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login