Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

"Alerts will tell residents of emergency events or disasters that are taking place and also will tell residents what they should do to take action during a disaster, such as evacuate or shelter-in-place," said Jason Greidanus, assistant chief of emergency management for Strathcona County. "This is part of our whole campaign to make sure that Strathcona County residents are ready for a disaster - including having your 72-hour preparedness kit established, home emergency plan set up and signing up for alerts."

The system also ties into the provincial Emergency Alert System.

SC Alerts launched in 2014 and now has about 11000 subscribers.

More information about Strathcona County's alert system, including how to sign up, can be found here.

Fire Prevention Week: Oct.7-13

The alert will be received according to user preferences set upon signing up - either by phone, text message or email.