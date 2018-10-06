Strathcona County to test alert system

Details
Category: Local News
Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.
 
The alert will be received according to user preferences set upon signing up - either by phone, text message or email.
 
"Alerts will tell residents of emergency events or disasters that are taking place and also will tell residents what they should do to take action during a disaster, such as evacuate or shelter-in-place," said Jason Greidanus, assistant chief of emergency management for Strathcona County. "This is part of our whole campaign to make sure that Strathcona County residents are ready for a disaster - including having your 72-hour preparedness kit established, home emergency plan set up and signing up for alerts."
 
The system also ties into the provincial Emergency Alert System.
 
SC Alerts launched in 2014 and now has about 11000 subscribers.
 
More information about Strathcona County's alert system, including how to sign up, can be found here.
 
Fire Prevention Week: Oct.7-13
 
Fire Prevention Week will also feature activities held by Strathcona County Emergency Services to increase awareness around fire safety.
 
"(We'll) be doing activities to highlight and educate safe fire behaviours such as testing smoke detectors and changing batteries, safe cooking practices including not leaving your cooking unattended and safe smoking habits," added Greidanus.
 
Fire Prevention Week takes place in the County every October.

