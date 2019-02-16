Details
Category: Local News
Drivers can expect to see traffic cameras installed at two more intersections in Sherwood Park this year.
 
Strathcona County is moving ahead with the expansion of its Intersection Safety Device (ISD) program, after evaluating seven intersections that were identified as high risk through collision analysis.
 
They plan to install new ISDs at two of those locations, which includeBaseline Road and 17th Street in all directions, as well as Sherwood Drive and Granada Boulevard for north, south and westbound traffic.
 
"The concept is, if you know that breaking the rules will automatically result in a fine because you can't get away with it, you don't break the rules. That's just the simplest process that we have in place," said Inspector Chris Narbonne, member of Strathcona County Enforcement Services.
 
The ISDs will enforce speeding and red light violations, including failure to stop before turning right at a red light. There are currently 10 cameras at seven different intersections in the county.
 
"The hope is that everything will be functioning and doing its enforcement processes by the summer," added Narbonne.
 
Once operational, there will be a four-week familiarization period, with warning notices being issued to violators.
 
"It's all about safety and that's where we have to have a paradigm shift as a society," Narbonne explained. "It is not about convenience, it is not about conveyance — it's about safety."
 
Last year, there were around 3,600 collisions in the county, six of which resulted in a fatality.
 
 
 
 

