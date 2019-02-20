Strathcona County RCMP investigate threats toward school

The Strathcona County RCMP are currently investigating threats made towards Salisbury Composite High School in Sherwood Park.
On Wednesday (Feb.20), a student allegedly posted threats of violence on Snapchat and encouraged followers to stay away from the school on Thursday (Feb.21).
Police said several concerned students and parents brought the social media post to the their attention.
They have since identified the responsible student, who is cooperating with investigators.
While the investigation is ongoing, RCMP said there is no viable threat and no concern for student safety.
Charges have not been laid.