Police are searching for clues after an early morning crime spree.

On Monday (Oct.1) around 4:30 a.m., the Redwater RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at the CIBC bank on 49th Street in Redwater.

A front end loader stolen from Sherwood Park was found on scene and used to cause heavy damage to the outside of the bank walls. No money was taken.

Mounties believe a red pickup truck was also used in this incident.

Police along with the Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwater RCMP or Crime Stoppers.