Details
Category: Local News
Police are searching for clues after an early morning crime spree.
 
On Monday (Oct.1) around 4:30 a.m., the Redwater RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at the CIBC bank on 49th Street in Redwater.
 
A front end loader stolen from Sherwood Park was found on scene and used to cause heavy damage to the outside of the bank walls. No money was taken.
 
Mounties believe a red pickup truck was also used in this incident.
 
Police along with the Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.
 
Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwater RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
 
02102018Bank1The CIBC bank in Redwater was heavily damaged on the back walls by a stolen front end loader. Photo courtesy of the Redwater RCMP.
 

More Local News

Some Redwater roads closed for rail repairs this week

Some roads in Redwater will be closed this week for train track repairs.

It's illegal to rake leaves onto the road

While falling leaves make for colourful scenery, they can be a hassle to clear off of your property.

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan area

Expect to get out the snow shovels on Monday.

Two Fort Sask cannabis shops opening Oct.17

Fort Saskatchewan will have just as many cannabis stores as Calgary to start.

Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recognizes local volunteers

The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.

Biologists want to hear your snake stories

With the days getting short and nights dropping below zero, the snakes of Alberta could use a little help.

More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Strathcona County's recycling changes a success

It's been nearly a month since Strathcona County stopped accepting soft plastics for recycling.

Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login