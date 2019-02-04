Details
Category: Local News
St. John XXIII celebrated World Read Aloud Day on Friday (Feb.1) .
 
To start the day off, Canadian award-winning author David Bouchard visited the school to share tales of his Métis heritage and read some of his stories.
 
Then the students all piled into the gym in the afternoon as their principal, Bonnie-Lynne Boehm, read to them The Story Book Knight by Helen and Thomas Docherty.
 
"For us as educators, we're always talking about the importance of reading and literacy," said Boehm. "A day like today allows us to do is share our own love of reading."
 
After the book was over, the students split into smaller groups with different staff members read more stories.
 
At Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS), they are encouraging families to participate in at-home-literacy, as the more time children spend reading and writing, the better their literacy skills become. They recommend finding books that suit the child's reading level and interests so reading does not become a chore.
 
"Whether it’s reading together as a family or independent reading and writing, all help to build vocabulary and create a familiarity with the core concepts of literacy that children will use as their skills grow,” added Tamara Martin-Spady, a literacy consultant with EIPS.
 
This year was the tenth annual Read Aloud Day.

