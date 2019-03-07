A snowfall warning has been issued for the area.

Heavy snow has developed through central Alberta including portions of the mountain parks. General snowfall amounts in the warned regions will be in the 10-15 cm range, however, locally heavier amounts near 20 cm is possible by the time the snow ends Friday afternoon.

Areas included in the warning are: Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park, Edmonton, Redwater, Lamont, Bruderheim, Bon Accord, Gibbons and Morinville.

The warning was issued at 10:16 p.m. on Thursday (Mar.7).