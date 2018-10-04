Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber is getting local employers caught up to speed on a few recent changes.
 
As of September 1, the Worker's Compensation Board (WCB) made a few additions and adjustments to their policy.
 
On Wednesday (Oct.3), the chamber had Sanjeev Bhagrath, an account manager with WCB, present on some of the changes in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
"We talked about things like enhancements to the fatality benefits, enhancements to workers benefits, the presumptive clauses that have been enhanced as well like traumatic incidents," said Bhagreth.
 
One of the hot topics was the changes to the severely injured young workers benefits.
 
"In the past, those injured workers, who are under the age of 25 and going to school, their permanent benefits if they suffered a severe injury would be based off their minimum wage job. Now it will be based off of the Alberta average earnings, so $57,500, if they have a severe injury," added Bhagrath.
 
Some of the other changes to Bill 30 as of September include:
- Introduce Code of Rights and Conduct.
- Confirm all reasonable efforts are made in a worker's job search before estimating earnings capacity.
- Provide interim relief during review or appeal
- Establish employers' obligation to reinstate injured workers.
- Extend window for appeal to two years.
- Remove the cap for maximum insurable earnings.
- Enhance benefits for all surviving spouses.
- Continue coverage for workers under their employers' health benefits plan.
 
In August, the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce hosted an informative presentation on the adjustments to Occupational Health and Safety.

More Local News

Some Redwater roads closed for rail repairs this week

Some roads in Redwater will be closed this week for train track repairs.

It's illegal to rake leaves onto the road

While falling leaves make for colourful scenery, they can be a hassle to clear off of your property.

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan area

Expect to get out the snow shovels on Monday.

Two Fort Sask cannabis shops opening Oct.17

Fort Saskatchewan will have just as many cannabis stores as Calgary to start.

Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recognizes local volunteers

The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.

Biologists want to hear your snake stories

With the days getting short and nights dropping below zero, the snakes of Alberta could use a little help.

More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Strathcona County's recycling changes a success

It's been nearly a month since Strathcona County stopped accepting soft plastics for recycling.

Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login