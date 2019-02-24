Seniors' transit route starting in March

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is easing travel stress for seniors.

Starting on March 5, a new 584 Green Route will be transporting residents by bus on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The new route will make stops at the Ross Creek Medical Clinic, Dow Centennial Centre, Dr. Turner Lodge, Henry House, Lions Havens and Southfort Bend Gardens.

"The bus is going to go directly to the front of those facilities," said Anthony Dionigi, transit supervisor with the city.

According to Dionigi, the Green Route was largely spearheaded by Fort Sask council.

"Dr. Turner Lodge is kind of in the area of the city that doesn't have the greatest access to traffic."

Buses are scheduled to operate every 40 minutes on the 584 Green Route.

On March 5 and 7, the city is letting seniors try the new service for free.