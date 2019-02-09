Residential snow removal about to start in Strathcona County

County crews will be out clearing residential streets starting on Monday (Feb.11).

The signs will be posted throughout each neighbourhood a minimum of 24 hours prior to scheduled snow clearing.

Vehicles parked on a residential street during the posted timeframe will be towed and the owner issued a $250 ticket.

The snow removal process is expected to be done by February 17.

As such, the county is asking residents to watch for large orange signs labelled “Residential Street Snow Removal in Progress," which include dates for parking restrictions.