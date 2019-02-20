Repairs complete on Bruderheim's water line

Details
Category: Local News
After several hours, crews have managed to seal the break in Bruderheim's water line.
 
In order to do so, they turned off the town's water supply from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb.20).
 
"Everything went exactly as planned  they had everything ready before they shut the water off and then they were able to put that sleeve around the pipe," said Patty Podoborozny, Bruderheim's chief administrative officer.
 
The fix was complete and water was restored to the town around 6 p.m. However, it's expected to take crews about five hours to restore the line to full pressure, according to Podoborozny.
 
"They're going to be going around just checking pressures and slowly introducing pressure into the line," she explained. "If they put the pressure on too fast, then they could pop another line in this weather."
 
In the meantime, residents are being asked to turn their taps a quarter turn and allow water to run for two minutes to allow air to escape the lines.
 
The town is also encouraging residents to continue to limit water usage until 11:00 p.m.
 
The cause of the break is not yet known.
 
 

