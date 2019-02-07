Redwater sees massive overnight theft spree

Details
Category: Local News
Police recently responded to more than a dozen complaints in a single night.
 
On Monday (Feb.4), the Redwater RCMP responded to 15 theft from vehicle complaints, as well as multiple mischief and break and enter reports.
 
Police believe the suspect vehicle used during the thefts is an older model dark pickup truck. One of the items stolen was a black Craftsman 24" snowblower.
 
Mounties are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects.
 
07022019Suspect2 Photo courtesy of the Redwater RCMP.
 
07022019Suspect1 Photo courtesy of the Redwater RCMP.
 
The RCMP are also reminding people to ensure they lock all residence and vehicle doors and never store valuables in vehicles, including garage door openers.
 

