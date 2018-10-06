More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Details
Category: Local News
Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.
 
Strathcona County RCMP and Strathcona County Citizens On Patrol (COP) volunteers inspected 374 vehicles parked at Millennium Place on Tuesday (Oct. 3). Volunteers did not try doors or touch vehicles, simply leaving a report card based on the vehicle's visible contents.
 
Of the 374 vehicles, 90 drivers left valuables or cash in plain sight, 45 left electronics visible, 61 had a garage door opener in plain view and three contained visible wallets and purses.
 
179 of the vehicles, just under half, received a positive report card indicating that they had taken the necessary steps to prevent vehicle crime.
 
Some tips from RCMP to protect your vehicle and its contents include ensuring doors are locked, parking in a well-lit area and hiding cash, electronics and other valuables.
 
As part of the Lock It or Lose It campaign, Strathcona County RCMP are also encouraging motorists to make a nightly habit of checking their vehicles to ensure they are properly protected.

More Local News

Some Redwater roads closed for rail repairs this week

Some roads in Redwater will be closed this week for train track repairs.

It's illegal to rake leaves onto the road

While falling leaves make for colourful scenery, they can be a hassle to clear off of your property.

Snowfall warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan area

Expect to get out the snow shovels on Monday.

Two Fort Sask cannabis shops opening Oct.17

Fort Saskatchewan will have just as many cannabis stores as Calgary to start.

Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recognizes local volunteers

The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.

Biologists want to hear your snake stories

With the days getting short and nights dropping below zero, the snakes of Alberta could use a little help.

More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Strathcona County's recycling changes a success

It's been nearly a month since Strathcona County stopped accepting soft plastics for recycling.

Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login