The heavy snowfall is causing issues on area roads.

Drivers can expect delays due to slippery road conditions and limited visibility. Strathcona County RCMP are advising drivers to stay off of the highways during this time, especially Yellowhead Trail (Highway 16) and the Anthony Henday (Highway 216). Police are dealing with a number of collisions.

Highway 15, 21, 28, 28A and 37 are also in poor condition.

If motorists have to travel, police ask they reduce their speed and check the weather and road conditions before heading out.