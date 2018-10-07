Snowfall warning issued for Fort Saskatchewan area

Details
Category: Local News
Expect to get out the snow shovels on Monday.
 
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fort Saskatchewan area.
 
“Heavy snow has developed over east-central Alberta this evening,” the weather agency said in a statement on Sunday night. “Heavy snow will persist through the night before gradually tapering off Monday morning."
 
About 10 to 15 cm are expected to fall overnight.
 
Environment Canada reminds drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions.
 
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”
 
As of 9 p.m., Titan Towing was reporting the Highway 15 bridge is icy and snow covered. They are also starting to get calls for help in the Redwater/Newbrook area.
 
The warning is in effect for Fort Saskatchewan, northern Strathcona County, Elk Island National Park, Bruderheim, Redwater, Gibbons and parts of Lamont County and Sturgeon County.

