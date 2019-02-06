Protecting pets from the cold

As temperatures remain well below the freezing mark, household pets are likely feeling the effects.

While different dog breeds vary in their tolerances to the snow and cold, they should only be out for moments in extreme conditions.

"If they're holding their paws up, limping or shivering, then they're too cold and they should be brought in," said Dana McGowan, a registered veterinary technologist at Emerald Hills Veterinary Clinic.

In particular, older dogs, puppies and short-haired dogs should have limited time outside without protection.

"The senior dogs may have diseases that alter their ability to regulate their own body temperature and the cold temperature can also be painful to dogs that have arthritis."

As such, those same dogs, as well as breeds that are low to the ground like a dachshund or a bassett hound, may benefit from wearing coats and boots.