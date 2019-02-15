Don't let the cold stop you and your family from having fun this weekend.

- Family skating at the Sherrit - CEP Arena (10 a.m. - noon and 3:45 - 5:45 p.m.)

The Fort Saskatchewan Junior B Hawks start their playoff run against the Edmonton Royals over the weekend. Game one is Friday night in Edmonton (Confederation Arena) at 8 p.m. Game two is Sunday at the JRC at 7:45 p.m.

If you're looking for a laugh, Al Simmons plays the Shell Theatre at 3 p.m. Admission is $2.