The deadline to register your pets is coming up soon in Strathcona County.

The system promotes healthy ownership and aids authorities in returning lost pets home, according to the county. Residents are also required to notify Enforcement Services if they no longer have a previously registered dog. For payment locations and details, call 780-449-0170 or visit the county's dog licence page

