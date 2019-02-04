The snow is taking its toll on area rinks.

On Monday (Feb.4), the City of Fort Saskatchewan decided to temporarily close all outdoor ice surfaces and rink shacks.

"Right now, we're focusing our snow removal priorities at buildings, on sidewalks and trails," said Karen Gill, the city's corporate communications officer.

Fort Sask has three leisure skating surfaces and two boarded rinks that will be closed until further notice.

"It does come down to safety and we want to do this in the safest way possible," added Gill.

The city predicts that the earliest the snow can be removed is on Wednesday (Feb.6).