Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

Details
Category: Local News
The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.
 
Every Friday and Saturday since November 30, volunteers have been picking up people in their cars and taking them home. Around 50 volunteers have given their time, slightly less than in previous years.
 
Operation Red Nose coordinator Terry Stacey stated that they have had several busy nights so far, but they won't have exact numbers until they are finished.
 
The program's last weekend begins on Friday (Dec.28). They also have volunteers available on New Year's Eve.
 
Operation Red Nose does not do reservations, instead focusing on calls as they come in.
 
"Right now we have six teams on for New Year's Eve out of a possible seven and we hope to be able to help as many people as possible," Stacey added.
 
Teams generally stick close to Fort Saskatchewan as driving out of the community takes more time out of their night.
 
The program is still accepting volunteer applications for New Year's Eve.

More Local News

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login