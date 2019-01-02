Newest Redwater councillor reflects on first couple of months

Details
Category: Local News
Dwayne Spicer has had a busy past couple of months as the newest councillor for the Town of Redwater.
 
After being voted in on October 29, Spicer explained he "jumped in with both feet running" as there was little adjustment time before council began discussions around the 2019 budget.
 
"Administration and the other councillors have been great, willing to stop and listen to my questions even though they might have known the answers a long time ago. They are willing to fill me in and help me catch up to speed with them."
 
The budget has been the biggest topic that Spicer has been a part of so far as a councillor. This is Spicer's first time as an elected official and he explained that councillors have to take a different, broader view on a lot of issues.
 
"So when you look at say street cleaning, well it's not just a simple thing of street cleaning. There's more things you have to look at. I knew that was coming, it's just interesting to see that."
 
Spicer's biggest concern and goal going forward as a councillor is to ensure the taxpayer's money is being well spent. As a business man and the owner of the town's local Fas Gas, Spicer understands the importance of keeping communication open between council and the public.
 
"I think a lot of issues come up because people don't know why that decision was made, it just doesn't make sense to them."
 
Spicer was voted in with 148 votes in the byelection.

