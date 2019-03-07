The Fort Saskatchewan Library recently hosted their first annual three-year-old fair.

On Monday (Mar.4), 183 people showed up to talk to a variety of different agencies to have discussions and checkups done on their three-year-old children. Parents were able to get more information about topics like eye care, literacy levels, education and overall health.

"What I really noticed was how many families were very appreciative of having all of these services in one location," said library director Michele Fedyk. "It was a very convenient way for a parent who has a three-year-old to make sure that everything's going well."

When children are born, often times they will have checkups around the six-month mark and the one-year mark. Fedyk said parents are left on their own by the time the child is three-years-old, so it is useful for them to have events like this to get an update on their child's well-being.

With the event being a huge success already in their first year, the library plans to make it an annual event.