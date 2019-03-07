Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Library recently hosted their first annual three-year-old fair.
 
On Monday (Mar.4), 183 people showed up to talk to a variety of different agencies to have discussions and checkups done on their three-year-old children. Parents were able to get more information about topics like eye care, literacy levels, education and overall health.
 
"What I really noticed was how many families were very appreciative of having all of these services in one location," said library director Michele Fedyk. "It was a very convenient way for a parent who has a three-year-old to make sure that everything's going well."
 
When children are born, often times they will have checkups around the six-month mark and the one-year mark. Fedyk said parents are left on their own by the time the child is three-years-old, so it is useful for them to have events like this to get an update on their child's well-being.
 
With the event being a huge success already in their first year, the library plans to make it an annual event.
 
At the same time, the library was also hosting an event to wrap up their Physical Literacy Month.

