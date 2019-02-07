Details
Category: Local News
Members of the Canadian Rockies Hemp gave a presentation at last Bruderheim council meeting.
 
The company wants to focus on keeping the public informed and to clear up some common misconceptions around their product before construction of their new facility begins.
 
"That's what we're trying to do, education. It starts with the farmer, they're the ones who's going to be supplying the products," said Aaron Barr, CEO of Canadian Rockies Hemp.
 
Hemp has been grown in Alberta since 1998, mostly for grain purposes. Canadian Rockies Hemp will use the product for industrial fibres.
 
In order to be used industrially, the THC content must be under 0.3 per cent in the hemp. This results in having no psychoactive properties to the product. In his presentation, Barr stated a person would likely need to smoke an entire field before getting any sort of high.
 
The company has plans to host many seminars and visit local farms to educate the farmers and consumers that may be affected by the facility in any way.
 
Barr assured council that due to their method of harvesting and because their process is done indoors, the smell and noise from the facility will be minimal. Dust will also not be a problem, as the facility will collect it for further use.
 
The company plans to make use of 100 per cent of their product so there will be no leftover waste.
 
"We're excited to be in Bruderheim, we're excited to be servicing a good, local agricultural community."
 
Construction of the facility will begin in the spring and finish by the summer. It's expected to cost around $10 million.

