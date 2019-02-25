NDP nominate new leader for Strathcona-Sherwood Park

With current MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas not seeking re-election , a replacement had to be found.

On Sunday (Feb.25), the New Democratic Party (NDP) nominated Moira Váně as their new candidate for the Strathcona-Sherwood Park riding.

"It was a really overwhelming experience. It's just so humbling to see so many people support you."

Váně, a mother of two, was born in Yellowknife, but has worked in the Sherwood Park area since 2005.

With experience as a crown prosecutor for both the provincial and federal governments, Váně said she will be able to help greatly with a couple certain issues.

"I just really admire what Rachel Notley has been doing." "I think that I'm a very good listener and I want to hear what peoples concerns are and what they want to see in their community and I think that the 14 years that I spent being a crown prosecutor has helped me to become a very effective advocate," added Váně.

No exact date has been set for the 2019 Alberta provincial election.