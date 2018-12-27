Details
Category: Local News
Campsite Road (Range Road 274) is finally open again to the public.
 
The road, located between Highways 633 and 37, was closed in 2014 after Sturgeon County entered a development agreement with Lafarge Canada. The company funded the supply and placement of the new base and future pavement for 800 meters of the roadway.
 
"This is a great example of cooperation and collaboration between Sturgeon County and industry working together for residents and the community,” said deputy mayor Wayne Bokenfohr.
 
Construction put no strain on the tax-payers of Sturgeon County as it was paid for through industry. Lafarge Canada contributed about $500,000 worth of sub-grade re-construction and $870,000 worth of future asphalt surfacing.
 
A portion of Campsite Road south of the extraction area still needs to be completed. Work on that section will be paid for through revenue from the refinery, as the area is the county's responsibility.
 
"Once we start seeing the revenue, that's how the paving for that final section will be advanced."
 
The county is going to allow the road to settle for a season or two before beginning the asphalt surfacing. The work is expected to be completed by 2020-2021.
 
A formal ribbon cutting will take place in the spring of 2019 to officially celebrate the opening of Campsite Road.

