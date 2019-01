Police have found and arrested a 21-year-old man.

Hayden Wolfleg, also known as Hayden Lafleche, was recently taken into custody by the Morinville RCMP.

Wolfleg was wanted on multiple arrest warrants including forcible confinement and assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, break and enter, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police did not say if or when a potential court appearance may be.