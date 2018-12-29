Details
Category: Local News
According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.
 
While the town saw only a small increase in crime over the year, it ranked 46th. The bump is up 41 spots (87) from the previous year's list.
 
Mayor Barry Turner believes it has to do with Morinville's small population.
 
"If you have your reported incidents from certain crimes go from three to four, it looks like a 25 per cent increase when really it's not that big."
 
Turner told MIX 107 the town is working closely with the RCMP to analyze the current crime rate.
 
"They provide us with quarterly updates, number of instances, and trends in certain areas. They certainly haven't highlighted anything to be concerned about."
 
According to the list, Morinville has a higher number of firearms offences, fraud and youth crime than other places in the country.
 
Strathcona County also had a big jump in a year from 152nd to 71st. The county is facing problems with impaired driving and fraud.
 
Fort Saskatchewan moved down on the list from 62nd to 130th. The Fort has a higher number of assaults, fraud and firearms offences than the rest of the country. It has lower numbers for sexual assaults, robberies and breaking and entering cases.
 
Seven of the top ten areas were in Alberta; Wetaskiwin was first, Red Deer was second and Lethbridge was third.
 
You can see the full list of communities here.

More Local News

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Expect a good amount of snow this weekend.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

New Year's Eve in the Fort details

The third annual New Year's Eve in the Fort is shaping up to be a good night for the whole family.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton is on cloud nine.

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login