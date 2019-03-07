Details
Category: Local News
Not everyone has to travel far to get their teeth cleaned.
 
Some cleaning services, such as Vital Dental Hygiene Clinic, have mobile teeth cleaning options now available to certain clients.
 
Senior homes and hospitals are the primary targets for the service, as the clients are less mobile and therefore less likely to be able to go to a facility themselves. However, people can also book to get a visit from the hygienist.
 
"It's easy; we just need 10 minutes to set it up in any room," explained registered dental hygienist Tatiana Theroux.
 
Their mobile service is capable of doing everything that can be done in their regular office, aside from x-rays.
 
Vital Dental goes out to do their mobile service once a week.

