Medical cannabis centre construction approved in Sturgeon County

Pure Selections Inc., a proposed cannabis processor is almost ready to get built in Sturgeon County.
 
Sturgeon County council recently approved a rezoning by Township Road 554 and Range Road 255, west of Morinville, to allow for the construction of a medical cannabis centre.
 
The company plans to build a 10,000-square-foot processing and distribution centre.
 
"They're going to buy medical marijuana in bulk, ship it to this site, further refine into different medical marijuana products or package into smaller packaging and then distribute it from there," said Aaron Hair, Sturgeon County's senior planning and development projects officer.
 
Once Pure Selections obtains their final permits, they will employ around five people to start.
 
"During the public hearing for the proposed amendments the surrounding land owners did express some concerns," added Hair. "Just because rural crime is already an issue in a lot of rural municipalities and they feel that having these type of activities might attract more."
 
The facility would be monitored by Health Canada, who has strict regulations for building and product security.
 

