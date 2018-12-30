Man threatens to kill two with hatchet in Gibbons

It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.

On Saturday night (Dec.29), RCMP say a 50-year-old man entered a residence owned by a friend in Gibbons. The man had a hatchet and threatened to kill himself and two residents.

The two occupants were able to exit unharmed, leaving only the suspect inside.

K Division Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to the scene and the man was taken into custody.

Morinville RCMP said the suspect was arrested under the Mental Health Act and transported to an Edmonton area hospital.

The incident started at about 7:30 p.m.