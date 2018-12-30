Details
Category: Local News
It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.
 
On Saturday night (Dec.29), RCMP say a 50-year-old man entered a residence owned by a friend in Gibbons. The man had a hatchet and threatened to kill himself and two residents. 
 
The two occupants were able to exit unharmed, leaving only the suspect inside.
 
K Division Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to the scene and the man was taken into custody.
 
Morinville RCMP said the suspect was arrested under the Mental Health Act and transported to an Edmonton area hospital.
 
The incident started at about 7:30 p.m.

More Local News

Man dead after truck and train collision

One man is dead after a serious collision in Strathcona County.

Collision near Redwater results in two injuried, one arrest

A man has been arrested after causing a collision near Redwater.

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan sponsors 160 kids in 2018

KidSport Fort Saskatchewan saw its biggest year ever in 2018.

Newest Redwater councillor reflects on first couple of months

Dwayne Spicer has had a busy past couple of months as the newest councillor for the Town of Redwater.

Top local stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest stories of the year.

Deanna Lennox elected as chairman for Heartland Housing Foundation

The Alberta Heartland Housing Foundation has a new chairman.

Man threatens to kill two with hatchet in Gibbons

It was a busy night for police in Gibbons.

Mayor Gale Katchur looking forward to 2019

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur recently reflected on what 2018 brought to the city.

Environment Canada issues warning for area

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the area on Saturday (Dec.29). It has since ended.

Morinville, Strathcona County jump up, Fort Saskatchewan down on dangerous places list

According to Maclean's Canada, Morinville moved up on Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login