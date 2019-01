One man is dead after a serious collision in Strathcona County.

Tuesday (Jan.1) afternoon, a 48-year-old from Edmonton driving a semi truck collided with a train at the crossing of Range Road 232 and Highway 216.

RCMP said in a release that the truck was stopped on the rail road track when it was struck by an eastbound train.

Mounties will not be releasing the man's name.

No one on the train was injured.