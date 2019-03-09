Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new bridge

Details
Category: Local News
Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.
 
Alberta’s Minister of Transportation Brian Mason, Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood and Fort Saskatchewan’s mayor Gale Katchur told MIX 107 construction of a new bridge and twinning of Highway 15 will start this construction season.
 
The area is one of the busiest stretches of highway in the Edmonton Metropolitan region, with around 2,300 vehicles crossing the bridge daily.
 
Mason believes the finished work will lower the amount of collisions in the area.
 
"Folks will get home quicker, goods and services will move more efficiently and the carbon footprint will be reduced with less idling traffic in traffic congestion," added Mason.
 
The projects should create over 500 jobs.
 
Tenders have been completed for construction on Highway 15 and a contract is expected to be awarded in the spring. Tendering for the new Fort Saskatchewan bridge is currently being advertised.
 
"These projects are long overdue and I'm very proud and happy as minister of transportation that we are realizing that at last."
 
Part of construction of the new bridge over the North Saskatchewan will include a pedestrian crossing, with the River Valley Alliance contributing funds to the project. This will be another linkage to the Trans Canada Trail, which should be nearly complete with the addition.
 
Twinning work on Highway 15 should be wrapped up by the fall of 2019. Traffic will be able to cross the new Fort Saskatchewan bridge by 2021.
 
Together, the projects are expected to cost $120-million to $150-million.
 
The Fort Sask bridge is not expected to be shut down at any point during construction.

Record numbers for health and wellness expo

The Dow Centennial Centre was certainly alive for the Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday (Mar.7).

