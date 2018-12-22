Details
Category: Local News
Pat Conger has a unique tradition when decorating her Christmas tree.
 
The local 81-year-old uses the same unique ornaments every year. This tradition has gone on for as long as she can remember, her parents started collecting the ornaments themselves when she was a young girl.
 
Many of them were created during WWI and are made out of straw or paper.
 
She has over a dozen different types of ornaments.
 
On top of using the same decorations, Conger has a tradition around the placement of the ornaments.
 
"It's quite difficult, but we try and put them where they have always been on the tree."
 
Typically Conger will invite many of her friends over each year to help decorate. Then they sit around as she tells the stories of each ornament.
 
"Christmas is full of memories," she explained. "Just fond memories of being together and doing something that was fun to do together."
 
 Conger's favourite ornament is made out of a twisted wire and has a plastic cover over it. The wire is twisted in a way that resembles an icicle.
 

 

 

