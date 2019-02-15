Details
Category: Local News
Four people, including a woman from Fort Saskatchewan, were recently arrested.
 
On Wednesday (Feb.13), members of the St. Paul RCMP and the Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit (EADRCRU) became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle in Saddle Lake. During the pursuit, firearms were thrown from the vehicle.
 
After several minutes, the chase came to a halt at a dead end driveway and all four occupants were arrested. Ammunition was recovered inside the vehicle and a firearm that was discarded during the pursuit was located in a nearby ditch.
 
Allison Parsons (36) of Fort Saskatchewan, Jeffery Saulteaux (23) of Edmonton, Brittany Omeasoo (19) of Saddle Lake and Cameron Cardinal (37) of Edmonton were charged with multiple offences, which included:
  • · Flight from police
  • · Dangerous driving
  • · Careless use of a firearm
  • · Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • · Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • · Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • · Possession of a weapon obtained by crime
  • · Possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number
Parsons, Saulteaux and Omeasoo were released following a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on February 28.
 
Cardinal is also facing two additional counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order. He was taken into custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on February 21.

