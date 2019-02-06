Details
Category: Local News
The Lamoureux Support Services in Fort Saskatchewan have upgraded their home.
 
A day support centre for people with developmental disabilities, the service ran out of multiple people's houses for many years. With the program growing, they knew they needed a bigger, more centralized location.
 
The support service now operates out of the old Two Sergeants location.
 
"Because of the central location in the Fort, it's much more accessible for everybody I think," said assistant director Helena Impett.
 
Since the building was not designed for their purpose, they needed to do a complete renovation of the inside. The space now has offices, a mini kitchen, a quiet room, is wheelchair accessible and has soundproof walling. The total cost of their move into the building was approximately $150,000; most of the money came from savings and some financial aid from the province.
 
According to executive director Jody King, having a single, larger location to operate out of has been beneficial to their clients.
 
"It gives everybody a much closer social network because they're seeing each other every day, they see the people that are working in the office everyday, they develop close relationships with the people in the community that they're seeing all the time."
 
The new building officially opened in late January.
 
The Lamoureux Support Services have been in Fort Saskatchewan for around 50 years.

More Local News

More repeat offenders arrested by Redwater RCMP

Two men have once again been arrested.

Fort Sask hosts regional emergency training

Around 60 municipal and provincial staff from around the region are training in Fort Saskatchewan this week.

Gibbons council approves nearly four per cent tax increase

Taxes are going up in the Town of Gibbons.

Body identified after snowmobiling incident

The person who was presumed dead in a Yukon snowmobiling incident has been identified.

Local support service gets new digs

The Lamoureux Support Services in Fort Saskatchewan have upgraded their home.

Local students raising money for project in Ukraine

Grade 3 students at Fort Saskatchewan Christian are looking to make their mark in a small village halfway around the world.

Dropping temperatures creating call for plumbers

The cold temperature is causing problems for plumbing in houses.

Protecting pets from the cold

As temperatures remain well below the freezing mark, household pets are likely feeling the effects.

Sherwood Park makes most romantic cities list

Lovers are 'Hooked on a Feeling' (so to speak) in a nearby city.

$4.5-billion upgrading facility confirmed for Sturgeon County

Thousands of jobs are coming to the heartland.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login