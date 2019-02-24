Details
Category: Local News
A group of students from Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary recently put their robotic engineering skills to the test.

Last month, six junior high students on the school’s Cyber Eagles robotics team competed at the 2019 FIRST Lego League tournament in Edmonton.
 
The event required them to design and build a robot that could navigate its way through 15 space-themed challenges autonomously, relying only on its programming to sense and react to obstacles and objectives.
 
“We did really well,” said Shawn Loewen, one of the Cyber Eagles’ coaches. “In the robot game, they placed in about the middle of the 50 teams that competed.”
 
Aside from the game, the students also had to present a research project that recommended possible solutions to a problem posed by long-term space travel.
 
"The team wanted to look at the challenge of astronauts having trouble sleeping in space and how to improve that," Loewen explained.
 
While the Cyber Eagles didn't take home any awards, it was still a valuable learning experience, according to Loewen.
 
"The feedback was really good and I think it'll be good for those students that carry on next year," he said.
 
Four of the six students on this year's team had never competed before.
 
 
 

More Local News

Seniors' transit route starting in March

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is easing travel stress for seniors.

Diesel fuel stolen from Sturgeon County farm

Police are looking into a recent fuel theft.

New hydroponics system installed at Bruderheim business

Thiel's Greenhouses is looking to make a splash in the local produce market.

Local students gain experience at robotics competition

A group of students from Strathcona Christian Academy (SCA) Secondary recently put their robotic engineering skills to the test.

Bruderheim thankful for collaborative effort after water main break

It was a challenging task that required all hands on deck in Bruderheim.

SouthPointe shopping centre gaining more business

More businesses are opening up shop in SouthPointe.

Transit route changes coming in Fort Sask

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is adjusting five bus stops on one of the local routes.

Heartland Petrochemical Complex construction on schedule

Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex is on track to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Province announces changes to photo radar guidelines

The Government of Alberta is taking steps to end the use of photo radar as a revenue-generating tool.

Local schools compete in prestigious cooking competition

Four teams from Elk Island Public Schools recently tested their skills at the 12th annual High School Culinary Challenge (HSCC).

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login