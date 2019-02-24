Local students gain experience at robotics competition

While the Cyber Eagles didn't take home any awards, it was still a valuable learning experience, according to Loewen.

"The feedback was really good and I think it'll be good for those students that carry on next year," he said.

Four of the six students on this year's team had never competed before.

"The team wanted to look at the challenge of astronauts having trouble sleeping in space and how to improve that," Loewen explained.