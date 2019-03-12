Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Details
Category: Local News
Two men were recently arrested.
 
Around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday (Mar.7), the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Traffic/Crime Reduction Unit was conducting proactive patrols in the Walmart parking lot when they noticed a suspicious vehicle.
 
"A male was observed running out of Walmart with what appeared to be stolen products and into the waiting vehicle," said Constable AlexAnn Burgess. "The vehicle departed in an erratic manner and a traffic stop was initiated."
 
Upon investigation, RCMP officers saw what was believed to have been a handgun in the centre console, easily accessible by either passenger. However, both occupants were taken into custody without incident.
 
During a search incidental to the arrest, police found three imitation firearms, three functioning tasers, several throwing knives, brass knuckles and various drugs.
 
Justin Carlson (28) and Jonathan Lagace (38) are both facing a number of charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, weapons possession contrary to an order and possession of methamphetamine.
 
Carlson is scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan on March 28, while Lagace appeared in court in Boyle on Tuesday (Mar.12).

