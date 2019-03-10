Christa Howardson is continuing to give praise to the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital and staff.
Mother of two, Howardson recently gave birth to Jack Olson, the first baby born in Fort Sask in 2019. Howardson had a long labour of about 17.5 hours, but she said the staff did everything they could to help her.
"It was really incredible. The nurses, they were all so fantastic, they went above and beyond," she said. "They did a great job making me feel comfortable and teaching me techniques to be in less pain."
After Jack's birth, the hospital staff celebrated his arrival with Fort Saskatchewan-themed gifts. The parents received a basket filled with a sheep stuffed animal, a sheep blanket, a little hat and a card.
With the upcoming Care from the Heart Day Radiothon, Howardson believes it's important for locals to support the growth of the hospital.
"We all rely on it, especially those of us with more than one member in our family or with little ones," she added. "I think it's good for any community, knowing that you have a place to go if you need to that's local and close to home."
The radiothon's purpose is to raise money for the Karol Maschmeyer Practice Readiness Centre. The centre uses advanced mannequins to simulate high-risk situations for staff to practice on.
This year's event is sponsored by Fort Saskatchewan Eyecare and MIX 107 and will be on Thursday (Mar.14). The radiothon will be broadcasted live from the hospital foyer and will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can donate by visiting the day of, calling in or giving here.