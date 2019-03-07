Details
Category: Local News
The province is better off as a part of Canada, according to MLA Jessica Littlewood.
 
After seeing the Alberta Fights Back group place billboard ads around the capital region, Littlewood remains a firm believer the province is better off on Canada's team.
 
"We have a lot of support in other parts of Canada that do recognize the economic benefits that come from Alberta's oil and gas industry because we know that a lot of those people come here for jobs," she said.
 
"Should Alberta Ditch Canada?" is the headline on the billboards.
 
"What we need to do is continue to work together with those that are supporting our cause," Littlewood added. "That's not without its frustrations we certainly have not seen enough attention paid to our energy industry from Ottawa for generations."
 
The Alberta Fights Back group is based out of Leduc and according to their website, they're "taking the discussion of Alberta separation out from political and journalistic circles, and asking the question directly to the non-political Albertan."
 
"I don't believe that Alberta can get our major energy infrastructure built to Canadian tide-water if we were to actually separate," Littlewood concluded.

 

