Details
Category: Local News
An area man is presumed dead after a snowmobiling incident.
 
RCMP say shortly after midnight on Tuesday (Jan.29) they were notified of a possible drowning at Drury Lake, located northwest of Whitehorse, Yukon.
 
The Ross River Faro RCMP responded to the scene where two of three people snowmobiling had fallen through the ice. One did not make it up.
 
Police believe a 36-year-old man, reportedly from the Sturgeon County area, drowned.
 
Aerial and in-water searches of the area were conducted, however, no evidence was found. A British Columbia RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has been called in to help with recovery operations.
 
The name of the missing man has not been released.
 

More Local News

More repeat offenders arrested by Redwater RCMP

Two men have once again been arrested.

Fort Sask hosts regional emergency training

Around 60 municipal and provincial staff from around the region are training in Fort Saskatchewan this week.

Gibbons council approves nearly four per cent tax increase

Taxes are going up in the Town of Gibbons.

Body identified after snowmobiling incident

The person who was presumed dead in a Yukon snowmobiling incident has been identified.

Local support service gets new digs

The Lamoureux Support Services in Fort Saskatchewan have upgraded their home.

Local students raising money for project in Ukraine

Grade 3 students at Fort Saskatchewan Christian are looking to make their mark in a small village halfway around the world.

Dropping temperatures creating call for plumbers

The cold temperature is causing problems for plumbing in houses.

Protecting pets from the cold

As temperatures remain well below the freezing mark, household pets are likely feeling the effects.

Sherwood Park makes most romantic cities list

Lovers are 'Hooked on a Feeling' (so to speak) in a nearby city.

$4.5-billion upgrading facility confirmed for Sturgeon County

Thousands of jobs are coming to the heartland.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login